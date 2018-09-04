Finally, the Dam Is Breaking: Intelligence Officers Come Forward

Join Our Members List For Exclusive Reports





It seems that, just as I was about to blow a gasket out of frustration, the very thing that I’ve been hoping for is finally happening!

Two Federal Agents, Robert Corona and Joshua Macias have announced on Ann Vandersteel’s YourVoiceAmerica show, that a coalition of 119 (and growing) US intelligence workers from the FBI, the DOJ, the IRS, the Department of Defense, the Office of Naval Intelligence, the CIA, the National Security Agency, the National Security Council and other organizations, including former Federal Judges are launching two public websites later this week, VoterTruth.com and ReportforthePresident.com, with official documents and information that should turn the tables on the Mueller Investigation and reveal criminality on the part of former Obama Administration officials.

Frustrated by the slow wheels of justice, this group will be offering their analysis and reports in a repository for us to disseminate and to circumvent the Fake News.

Corona says, “There’s been a lot of information that our group and other groups and individuals have given to Congress and that have also been given to Mr. Horowitz, the DOJ, OIG and other agencies and departments that, when you look at all the documentation and when we post all that on these websites, available for the public and available for other agencies to look at, both the agencies and those that oversee some of the parties I just mentioned, then it’s going to be pretty clear that they’re gonna have to do something. They’re gonna have to take action because if not, anybody that doesn’t take action that receives incontrovertible evidence, they’re gonna be guilty of obstruction of justice, themselves and I don’t think they want to gamble with the momentum that’s going on right now and is growing by the day, that they would take that chance not to act and either defer from taking direct action, depending what their role was in the Government.

In addition, Corona mentions during this interview that he, Macias and at least two other people from the Intelligence Community plus someone from the Trump Campaign will likely be testifying before Congress “very soon”.

Robert Corona (To Vandersteel): There’s a national emergency going on. That’s what your viewers need to know. This emergency is this weaponization of our departments; DOJ, FBI, IRS, as we saw, that was also weaponized to attack people from the Tea Party, has been going on by the former administration…The wrong people were at the helm and that’s what caused this this debacle.

There was no Russian collusion. Joshua and I were there, so were the other 119 people that have become public in our group and hundreds of others that are probably becoming public pretty soon, here. There absolutely was no Russian collusion, that any of us ever witnessed during the Trump Campaign but there was a significant amount of misdirection and misinformation coming before the inauguration and then afterwards…

Crimes were actually committed by members of the former administration, by FBI representatives and this is what’s very hurtful, because of our ethos, it’s very difficult for me to get up here and for anyone, regardless of what area of intelligence or law enforcement they’re in to say anything about any of the organizations, because that is the United States – but these people [former Obama officials], they’re not the United States. These people are serving themselves, they’re serving foreign interests – and that’s why so many of us have grouped together…

There’s really two sides of the Intelligence Community. There’s unreported assets or dark ops and then there’s the people that go over to Dolly Madison and through the doors of the different buildings and do the analysis on the computers, all of whom are patriots…

Never before, has this many people from unreported assets come out, like they are now and giving more and more evidence – and there’s a whole lot more that are going to come out – and listen, let me say something else too, please on the thing with John Brennan.

John Brennan, a person who voted Communist was the head of our CIA, which tells you right there, how there was such a directed effort by the Obama Administration to find people that had these Far-Left, extreme radical views. And it’s top-down management, in any organization and the people that I’ve talked to, both formerly with the different agencies and also hearing from people…currently working – everybody is on President Trump’s side.

We’re going to have a website open this week for your viewers and that’s actually specifically made for the President to pull down information and also for his lawyers and for members of the NSC, who are going to be able to get all this evidence from all these different departments online, in one central location; evidence on-demand. That’s gonna change the whole thing and this is the date today, September 3rd and you’re leading the charge here, by publicizing it…

We learn here that, following the unforeseen election of Trump, on December 15, 2016 James Clapper moved to alter Section 2.3 of Executive Order 12333, about which an article was published by Endgadget that reads: “The NSA is now able to share raw surveillance data with all 16 of the United States government’s intelligence groups including the CIA, FBI, Department of Homeland Security and DEA. These agencies are able to submit requests for raw data pertaining to specific cases and the NSA will approve or deny each request, based on its legitimacy and whether granting access would put large amounts of private citizens’ information at risk. Previously, the NSA would filter information for specific requests, eliminating the identities of innocent people and erasing irrelevant personal data. That’s not the case any longer. The rule changes open up the NSA’s trove of raw data to other intelligence agencies, making it easier for authorities to notice trends or spot troublesome communications. These changes have been a long time coming.”

“Attorney General Loretta Lynch signed the new rules on January 3rd, after the DNI, James Clapper approved them in December. President Barack Obama’s administration passed the changes in its final days in the White House. The FBI and other agencies used the systems laid out by the FISA Amendments Act, an Executive Order 12333 in different ways, as noted by The New York Times.

“The warrantless surveillance program enabled by FISA allows FBI agents to search that program’s database when investigating ordinary criminal cases. Meanwhile, the 12333 database is limited to agents and national security analysts, working only on foreign intelligence or counterintelligence operations. Either way, if an agent sees evidence of an American committing a crime, that information is forwarded to the DOJ.

“Surveillance isn’t the only sector where the US government is attempting to keep up in an increasingly connected world. For example, in December, the Department of Justice received expanded powers to search multiple computers, phones and other devices on a single warrant…”

Continuing the YourVoiceAmerica interview:

Ann Vandersteel: The Trump campaign was aware there was a spy in there. There was serious changes and then Loretta Lynch made some more changes in January. The former Attorney General made more changes, modifications to that same Executive Order, prior to President Trump taking office. Joshua, in your opinion, was this an attempt by the previous administration to cover their tracks for the for the ill deeds they were doing?

Joshua Macias: My humble opinion is that it was a total definition of a cover-up…Why else would you come in and retro-active events that you know are directly against; an affront to our Constitutional Rights? Why else would you go and and shift and make changes after the fact? Well, it sounds to me almost like creating a letter of letting somebody go before you can go into a formal inquiry.

Ann Vandersteel: You mean, like James Comey did with the Hillary Clinton email investigation?

Joshua Macias: Exactly. This is the way that they think. This is the way that they act. They don’t believe that we are, as Citizens of America and the US Constitution have the right to “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.” Frankly, they want to see total control and dominance and that’s also what happened back in 9/11, when there was an opportunity to seize more power, there was an opportunity for different agencies to seize more power, more control that’s what they sought after and from at that point, you have others that go to the controls and start managing that and desiring more and more power and more control and this is the definition of such…This is also why we have a separation. This is why we have the the oversight that we’re supposed to have; is to keep the checks and balances of power, which they were using. Absolute power does corrupt, absolutely.

Ann Vandersteel: So essentially…they were stripping us of our own Fourth Amendment rights by changing that Executive Order, to cover up the tracks of the fact that they were spying on somebody who had no reason to be spied upon. Is that accurate?

Robert Corona: Yes, and what the dynamics were, the modification that Mr. Clapper made on December 15th was to change their overall protocols of how they handled that information and who would be receiving that. So, his action was to enable all 16 public intel agencies to receive it.

Of course, the FBI was already receiving it from the NSA prior to that, we know that through a number of cross-referenced evidentiary records that are open-source, so that was the motivation of doing that and secondly, in January, more dissemination language was put in there on how to effectuate the transfer of that information.

Ann Vandersteel: So, we’re going to talk about this in greater detail coming up, in the next segment but the information, that that phone call you got on November 1st, Robert and Joshua, when you were there in Norfolk, that sent Robert to New York to go to Trump Tower and meet with somebody high-up in the President’s campaign…that essentially was the beginning of what we would now know as Admiral Rogers and General Michael Flynn going to visit with the President, following that on November 17th, that same information where they were made aware of the 702 queries out of the NSA, where they were basically spying on the President. The FBI’s private contractors [like Fusion GPS?] even were given access to the NSA’s computer – to make those queries, themselves which is completely against protocol – completely against the law, at that time, which led up to the fact, why they went to modify the Executive Order, because they knew they were gonna have to atone for this. They knew they were gonna have to answer for their sins. So, I just want, quickly, as we wrap-up, we have about a minute and a half left. Robert, General Michael Flynn and Admiral Rogers have been out as heroes, essentially for making the President aware, you all were there.

Robert Corona: I can confirm.

Joshua Macias: I agree, as well.

Ann Vandersteel: And they came up after you on November 17th. Did you have any communications with those two?

Robert Corona: Well, let me say this, because there’s a limit to what we can talk about on this. I think both Joshua and I and two other people, at least and plus the person we met with at the Trump Campaign are most likely going to be testifying before Congress very soon.

But Admiral Rogers was already ahead of the game. Now, how this information circulated, I don’t know. I was working on another project with Joshua concerning the voter fraud, election integrity and also a couple of other things that that were pressing us at the time, just seven days before the election, when I got the phone call.

That could have been circulated information that might have come from Admiral Rogers and the NSA directly or it may have come from one of our outside foreign sources, because we were told that these were plants or people that had communications with the bad actors in the GCHQ – not that all GCHQ is bad but a few, just like over here – so yeah and people from UK and also from Russia. And then, after the November 17th and Admiral Rogers went up there, which prompted the move from the Trump Tower over to New Jersey and he gave a lot more information to and in Congress of course. He also you know told the public what was going on.

Besides those FOIA requests, when you have people from the different agencies that handled the documents, that are now coming forward or leaking those documents out, which Joshua or any of the 119 official people in the group deal with directly. If we did, we would be compelled to turn those people in, not knowing if their information is true or false or what side of the road they’re on, here. But certainly there are some shortcuts being taken, now to get those documents front and center to the public, without having to be delayed, with the slow-rolling that’s been going on.

Ann Vandersteel: So, in terms of Report for the President, we have a 119 folks that you’re working with that are coming out from various agencies, including the Department of Treasury, the NSA, NSC, DOJ, FBI, just to name a few. Joshua, tell me a little bit about what this Report for the President is going to mean. How do people access it, what do they expect to find there, up to and including this broadcast and more like it.

Joshua Macias: Sure, well, interviews like this, that you’re helping us with and going through a deep dive into this information will be there on the website, as well as our reports, some of the information that we’ve turned in that has been made public. I know a lot of people were very interested in the memo and details but I could tell you that these reports go into that even further. (Is he saying that his stuff helped Devin Nunes with the memo?)

Joshua Macias: And it’s more deep-dive. So, we’re gonna have that broken down, able to disseminate that information, so that

people can access it from both the public and for those who need it to understand in the USG and other places it should be out by this Friday.

Joshua Macias: I do know information’s power and and we, as Patriots and as oathkeepers of the Constitution, we made an oath to defend the Constitution against both foreign and domestic enemies and we know that if that information is power, we want that information in the hands of the people. As we want and elected our President now, because he looked at us and also made an oath that he would give it for the people – and we want this information the hands of the people, to make decisions for the people, not the oligarchy and those who are using it for their own means, their own desires or for their own illicit gain but not for the people just as you had referenced before, just like those six fighting veterans of Benghazi…