“First they came for the Alex Jones, and I did not speak out — Because I was not Alex Jones.”
In the wee hours of Monday morning, in what may go down as the Kristallnacht of the Internet, Alex Jones and InfoWars were de-platformed in a coordinated sweep by Tech Giants YouTube, Facebook, Apple iTunes, Spotify and Stitcher. Various channels with well over 5 million subscriptions, several billions of views and untold petabytes of content have been deleted like so much spam.
Alex Jones has been doing the same thing every day for well over a decade but suddenly, the major tech monopolies all decided that he violates their “community guidelines.” If this isn’t collusion, what is? As Paul Joseph Watson tweeted, “This isn’t enforcement of terms of services, it’s election meddling.”
Facebook says, “We believe in giving people a voice, but we also want everyone using Facebook to feel safe.” Can anyone really say they feel safer when a massive online presence like InfoWars is brutally torpedoed for no clear reason?
I feel like the world just became less safe. Book burnings are never a good sign, Folks. Like him or hate him, there is nobody else who has worked more diligently and successfully to expose the Globalist tyranny that is strangling our planet than Alex Jones. The actions of Big Tech are like a self-fulfilling prophecy.
Irish YouTuber Dave Cullen here asks, “Still don’t think we should regulate these companies like public utilities?” The conventional right-libertarian view on unfettered free enterprise doesn’t provide any recourse. But can we really call these Tech Giants “Private Corporations”, when they were incubated using tax dollars from DARPA and In-Q-Tel and have continuously received cash injections from other spook entities like GeoINT and they feed all of their data into NSA’s servers in Bluffdale, Utah?
What the Tech Giants have become is beyond the wettest dream of the Soviet Union. In a world where data is the new money, they have more power than Goldman-Sachs – yet, people who call themselves Liberals are cheering the demise of InfoWars.
Radically partisan Twitter did not join in this mass deletion, likely because the US Government has said it’s about to start an investigation into its shadow banning of Republican members of Congress. And therein lies the possible silver lining in all of this because with the outrageous decimation of Alex Jones, the Tech Giants may have precipitated upon themselves a vigorous regulation of their industry that they have long evaded and which hopefully, may better protect the rights of their users and make online publishing stronger by allowing advertising to be reality-based (again). #AARBA! 😆
I’m sorry if I keep talking about politics but it’s hard to get away from it when you’re an online publisher during an election year!
12 comments
Government investment of seed money in Facebook, Twitter and Google is well known. More recently, government investment in Amazon became known to the point where Amazon now gets no bid contracts which seem to be the way of the age.
At what point does it mean that government owns these companies, the DOD the internet backbone and NSA the data?
Do you understand what this means? It literally means government ownership of property. And where it is not ownership, it is controllable.
I’ve been speaking out online for over twenty years now.
I now have regular fly overs from our local sheriff dept and CIA. I get sprayed with smart dust about once monthly to update their now inoperable GPS and attempts on mind control. Do you see where this is going? I do.
Most Americans don’t and are willing sheep being led to their corral.
I’ve been close to giving up more than once. And I am now as well.
I no longer give a sh^t about this country, our type of government or most of the people.
But Yahweh keeps bringing me back for more telling me His people are long suffering and that I’m doing the job He wants me to do.
WTF
Nice, salient points being made here, and I agree completely with Dave Cullen.
We’re going to have to arm ourselves, and fight again for freedom. America has become Nazi-fied.
The only folks I want to burn are the liars and traitors, like Bush, and so many others. We need to go for their money. And get a few James Bonds to kill the real evil motherfuckers.
Not sure what was expected (by those that control the ‘news’) from the contribution Alt.News was making towards the information platform. I loved it right from the get-go because it was giving me ‘news’ about ‘all things’ I wanted information about. Simple… when it took off like a rocket there was no going back….THANK GOD!!!
MSM will have to tread very lightly here…..I for one do not want to go back to ‘mindless glop’.
True. The Republicans couldn’t have done a better job of destroying the Democrats if they’d tried – until we realize that the Clintons and the Obamas are members of the Bush Crime Family.
And the worst thing is it is a stolen patent from others they earn their money with
Patent Theft Destroys American Innovation and Lives
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yHOv64RqwLY
Remember what happend after they try to silence Luther for his translation of the bible into german language
The internet…we knew it was not really about freedom though didn’t we? Why would the regime give us the means to freely communicate and share ideas? Why would it allow us to educate ourselves and mobilise? What’s in it for them?
But wasn’t that always the issue with social media platforms? That they retained the right to push out whoever they want? They’re private companies, so they can do that if they like. Same way that a restaurant can ask anybody to leave, for any reason or no reason.
If you want government to regulate private companies more heavily, fine with me, but most Alex Jones followers seem to hold the opposite beliefs. So if they were logically consistent, they should shrug and keep following Alex Jones on his website.
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is a famous & highly prestigious private research university and space-grant institution located in Troy, New York, with two additional campuses in Hartford and Groton, Connecticut.
The Institute was established in 1824 by Stephen van Rensselaer and Amos Eaton for the “application of science to the common purposes of life” and is described as the oldest technological university in the English-speaking world.
Scientists working there have discovered that when just 10 percent of the population holds an unshakable belief, their belief will always be adopted by the majority of the society. The scientists, who are members of the Social Cognitive Networks Academic Research Center (SCNARC) at Rensselaer, used computational and analytical methods to discover the tipping point where a minority belief becomes the majority opinion. The finding has implications for the study and influence of societal interactions ranging from the spread of innovations to the movement of political ideals.
“When the number of committed opinion holders is below 10 percent, there is no visible progress in the spread of ideas. It would literally take the amount of time comparable to the age of the universe for this size group to reach the majority,” said SCNARC Director Boleslaw Szymanski, the Claire and Roland Schmitt Distinguished Professor at Rensselaer. “Once that number grows above 10 percent, the idea spreads like flame.”
THIS IS WHY THE CONTROLLERS ARE ATTEMPTING TO PUT THE GENIE BACK IN THE BOTTLE. They are afraid a tipping point of truth shall be reached. Once that happens, it’s game over for them and they know it.
http://scnarc.rpi.edu/content/minority-rules-scientists-discover-tipping-point-spread-ideas
Excellent post.
While censorship has been occurring over the past 3 generations, it’s clearly ramping up BECAUSE of the pathetic results of MSM propaganda and they’ve lost their edge and as you reference, we are nearing a tipping point.
And this is also why these psyops and false flags are also increasing and things are getting sloppy.
I FIRMLY believe this Alex Jones nonsense is a psyops–much like his show. Yes, he tackles the fringe truths but he does so (and always has done so) via a very carefully designed opposition control. He’s a shill–always has been. And this coordinated attack is meaningless, as far as any real progress being made by Jones, and a shot across the bow for everyone else probably making a larger impact.
But their days are numbered, too.
Richard Dolan did an excellent show on fake news, propaganda, and the war on free speech via the engineered hate speech outrage:
Richard Dolan Show April 16, 2018. UFOs, Fake News, and the Future of Free Speech
https://youtu.be/fn18bAEPpmk
“This episode of the Richard Dolan Show aired on KGRA radio April 16, 2018. Segment one discusses the inherent shiftyness of the establishment news media in how it has covered the UFO subject since matters broke open somewhat in December 2017. Less like “Disclosure,” and more like damage control. The rest of the program moves more deliberately into the concept of fake news and what it exactly is. Is it untrustworthy material from the so-called alternative media, or is it the spin and control that emanates from the established media sources themselves? Matters are surely confusing today but look on the bright side: as bad as things are now, it can always get worse. The future promises management of news and information from intelligent bots. What could possibly go wrong with that? No one knows truly where this will all lead, but it may well entrench, at least for some time, the four-class system of humanity that currently exists. “
ALSO…
I think the truth fighters would make more progress if the language we use was more specific. Our nemesis isn’t the subscribers to the “far left” “SJW” dogma.
Our nemesis is its designers, its leaders, and the psychological warfare mongerers who have hijacked leaders of both political parties duped the world.
Instead, most people hate on the left people, which is exactly as designed.