Buzz Aldrin on the Moon Landings: ‘We Didn’t Go There’

***SEVERAL VERSIONS OF THE ORIGINAL VIDEO FROM ODD TV IN THIS POST HAVE BEEN TAKEN DOWN.
OFFICIALLY, NASA COMPLETED 6 SUCCESSFUL LUNAR LANDINGS BETWEEN 1969 AND 1972 AND ZERO IN THE 46 YEARS THAT HAVE ELAPSED. NOT ONLY HAS NASA CLAIMED TO HAVE LOST THE TELEMETRY DATA FOR ALL THE MOON LANDINGS BUT NASA NOW ALSO CLAIMS THAT THEY LOST THE TECHNOLOGY THAT GOT THEM ON THE MOON IN THE FIRST PLACE, ACCORDING TO ASTRONAUT, DON PETTIT.
THERE ARE NUMEROUS NASA CLIPS AND EVEN ONE WITH OBAMA, TALKING ABOUT THE GOAL OF GOING BEYOND “LOW EARTH ORBIT”, FUELING RUMORS THAT NASA NEVER WENT TO THE MOON IN THE FIRST PLACE.***
It’s one thing for somebody to edit together several NASA clips to build a convincing argument that human beings never landed on the Moon – in one of the most-viewed videos on FKTV in recent years. It’s another thing, however to watch Apollo Astronaut, Buzz Aldrin say, “We didn’t go there.”
In this 2015 video reposted on July 25th and which has since gone viral, a little girl seated with Aldrin asks him, “Why has nobody been to the Moon in such a long time?”
His response appears to be an epic meld of rambling, prevarication or trolling: “That’s not an 8-year-old’s question. That’s my question. I want to know. But I think I know. Because we didn’t go there. That’s the way it happened. And if it didn’t happen, it’s nice to know why it didn’t happen. So in the future, if we want to keep doing something, we need to know why something stopped in the past, if we want to keep it going.”
Snopes was immediately falling all over itself to explain that, “[Aldrin] was referring to the fact that the US has sent no missions back to the Moon since the final Apollo spaceflight took place in December 1972, not asserting that he had never been to the Moon in the first place.
The less comforting explanation for this exchange is that the 88-year-old hero is suffering from dementia. Last June, Aldrin filed suit against two of his children and his business manager, alleging elder- and financial exploitation and that they were trying to take over the Buzz Aldrin brand, according to the Atlantic.
In a letter to the Wall Street Journal, his children denied the allegations and stated they believe their father is being manipulated by his new managers, who formed a new company called Buzz Aldrin Ventures last April. “Let it be clear that every one of these allegations are products of the increased confusion and memory loss that Dad has demonstrated in recent years… the responsibility for this outrageous lawsuit rests with those would seek to leverage his condition for their own agenda.”
Aldrin was noticeably absent from the Kennedy Space Center gala last Saturday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the “One giant leap for mankind”.
Not going back to the moon was just politics. America has no long tern goal other than America. Other than that America sticking to any plan is like observing a schizophrenic, left right up down zig and zag. Ask any third world leader who thought he had a deal and then a new president, new political party, and change in directions and you are thrown thrown under the bus. No long term plan can survive Schizophrenic “changing like the wind” America politics.
” The BUZZ ALDRIN BRAND” worth nothing, if people know you were part of a massive lie/cover up .
I concur with Alexandra, dementia has set sites on Buzz,, I almost cried when I listened to him talk and go from one subject to another. A mind is a terrible thing to loose…….. At 88 he is still the one of the first to go where no man has gone before!
Buzz Aldrin has been shown in “ambush journalism” in the Astronauts Gone Wild documentary by Bart Sibrel, where Buzz assaults him in response to Sibrels accusations he was a liar claiming to have gone. Evidently Neil Armstrong has been known to refer to “Truth’s protective layers,” and has confounded people as to what he meant. In this particular phrasing with the girl I suspect he was referring to post-tense of his Apollo Missions, however I do believe they rehearsed going to the moon using props which seems highly questionable (in addition to the data tapes and original footage being destroyed. . .) Whether it’s something of a subconscious admittance; the usual admonishment of such claims are that “it is easier to get to the moon than to fake it,” whereas the majority of people involved with the project could just as well have no more proof of the program being sent into space as the people watching their television. It’s easy to also forget amid many of the claimed proof of NASA claiming we never went or that the original Saturn V rocket technology has indeed been scrapped, is that indeed people assumed little importance of preserving it, and that it was assumed they could simply rebuild it (what amounted to an empire state building rocket flying to the moon) compared to the size of Elon Musk’s rockets (which are currently the largest). Whether NASA still creates fake footage to keep people entertained and preserve budget interests?
I’m not following some of your post but given the historical importance of the space race you can bet records and documentation were in no way “destroyed”.
I like the theory that we went to the moon but the advanced propulsion and anti-gravitational technology necessary for certain stages of space travel were not technology we were supposed to have, nor was the entity responsible for developing it willing to share its existence with the world (particularly the LEM landing and lift-off), as this was not NASA but MAIC (military aerospace industrial complex) and they owned this technology. Proprietary technology developed via black ops+projects like this is not only the tip-o-iceberg but is the ultimate .gov and military and intelligence “work around”.
I read quite a few books around the time Apollo 13 hit the theaters, which cited verbatim transcripts from the missions, including chatter about “Santa Claus” or what many assume to be ET beings and craft seen on the ridge of the crater where the Americans landed. I’ve always felt this made sense for why so much of the footage was manipulated or excluded from public disclosure.
I had a relative who helped make the space suits used in the film and around that time is also when the actual Odyssey capsule was brought over from the French Smithsonian to KS where I got to see it, touch it, smell it before they wrapped it in plexiglass. Where it had actually been, I don’t know but I go back to the theory that we did travel to the moon and back but the public version of events are a charade. Given the timeline for the development of this advanced technology from reverse engineering of downed craft in the 40s, perhaps we’d been traveling to the moon for years, already. Perhaps “Santa” was actually an American or German base or space craft.
The truth lies within the obscure history following WWII. The National Security Act of ’47 gave NSA and CIA free reign to take funds from any other agency w/out oversight. This was the official sanction of covert funding of covert projects.
I feel his answer is taken out of context. When he says, “It didn’t happen”, what I feel he is saying is, “We didn’t go back”, not “We didn’t go”. But I understand from whence your query arises.
My conclusion here is that he is suffering from advancing dementia.
Its no secret NOW that NASA is one of the biggest FRAUDS ever to exist, All about bilking the Sheeple out of their MONEY.
