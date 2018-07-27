Buzz Aldrin on the Moon Landings: ‘We Didn’t Go There’

Join Our Members List For Exclusive Reports









***SEVERAL VERSIONS OF THE ORIGINAL VIDEO FROM ODD TV IN THIS POST HAVE BEEN TAKEN DOWN.

OFFICIALLY, NASA COMPLETED 6 SUCCESSFUL LUNAR LANDINGS BETWEEN 1969 AND 1972 AND ZERO IN THE 46 YEARS THAT HAVE ELAPSED. NOT ONLY HAS NASA CLAIMED TO HAVE LOST THE TELEMETRY DATA FOR ALL THE MOON LANDINGS BUT NASA NOW ALSO CLAIMS THAT THEY LOST THE TECHNOLOGY THAT GOT THEM ON THE MOON IN THE FIRST PLACE, ACCORDING TO ASTRONAUT, DON PETTIT.

THERE ARE NUMEROUS NASA CLIPS AND EVEN ONE WITH OBAMA, TALKING ABOUT THE GOAL OF GOING BEYOND “LOW EARTH ORBIT”, FUELING RUMORS THAT NASA NEVER WENT TO THE MOON IN THE FIRST PLACE.***

It’s one thing for somebody to edit together several NASA clips to build a convincing argument that human beings never landed on the Moon – in one of the most-viewed videos on FKTV in recent years. It’s another thing, however to watch Apollo Astronaut, Buzz Aldrin say, “We didn’t go there.”

In this 2015 video reposted on July 25th and which has since gone viral, a little girl seated with Aldrin asks him, “Why has nobody been to the Moon in such a long time?”

His response appears to be an epic meld of rambling, prevarication or trolling: “That’s not an 8-year-old’s question. That’s my question. I want to know. But I think I know. Because we didn’t go there. That’s the way it happened. And if it didn’t happen, it’s nice to know why it didn’t happen. So in the future, if we want to keep doing something, we need to know why something stopped in the past, if we want to keep it going.”

Snopes was immediately falling all over itself to explain that, “[Aldrin] was referring to the fact that the US has sent no missions back to the Moon since the final Apollo spaceflight took place in December 1972, not asserting that he had never been to the Moon in the first place.

The less comforting explanation for this exchange is that the 88-year-old hero is suffering from dementia. Last June, Aldrin filed suit against two of his children and his business manager, alleging elder- and financial exploitation and that they were trying to take over the Buzz Aldrin brand, according to the Atlantic.

In a letter to the Wall Street Journal, his children denied the allegations and stated they believe their father is being manipulated by his new managers, who formed a new company called Buzz Aldrin Ventures last April. “Let it be clear that every one of these allegations are products of the increased confusion and memory loss that Dad has demonstrated in recent years… the responsibility for this outrageous lawsuit rests with those would seek to leverage his condition for their own agenda.”

Aldrin was noticeably absent from the Kennedy Space Center gala last Saturday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the “One giant leap for mankind”.